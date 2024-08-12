Valve's Secret New Hero Shooter Deadlock Attracts 17K Players Before Launch
Everything known about Deadlock has come from images and videos leaked from its current beta phase. From what has been seen so far it appears to be a third-person hero shooter with a sci-fi setting that incorporates gameplay from several other games. Tyler McViker, a content creator who often focuses on Valve, has described it as if “Valorant, Overwatch, Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2 had a baby.”
This is a tough environment to be launching this kind of game, with a variety of similar, competitive games operating in this space. However, Valve may be able to make a breakthrough by infusing its development magic into Deadlock like it has with its previous multiplayer games. The likes of Overwatch 2 have also struggled to keep its user base happy, potentially leaving an opening for a new entrant.
When Valve finally decides to open up about this project is anyone’s guess. The leaks about the game have been around for months, but it doesn’t seem to have pressed the company into divulging more information about it. Hopefully there’s an official reveal sooner rather than later.