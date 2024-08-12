CATEGORIES
Valve's Secret New Hero Shooter Deadlock Attracts 17K Players Before Launch

by Alan VelascoMonday, August 12, 2024, 02:48 PM EDT
valve deaklock player count hero
While the dream of Valve blessing gamers with Half-Life 3 is seemingly dead, it doesn’t mean the company isn’t working on new game projects alongside improving the Steam Deck. Deadlock, which is one of the worst kept secrets in gaming, is one such project. Even though it hasn’t even been so much as acknowledged by Valve, the game still managed to amass well over 16,000 players according to SteamDB.

Everything known about Deadlock has come from images and videos leaked from its current beta phase. From what has been seen so far it appears to be a third-person hero shooter with a sci-fi setting that incorporates gameplay from several other games. Tyler McViker, a content creator who often focuses on Valve, has described it as if “Valorant, Overwatch, Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2 had a baby.”

valve deadlock player count body

This is a tough environment to be launching this kind of game, with a variety of similar, competitive games operating in this space. However, Valve may be able to make a breakthrough by infusing its development magic into Deadlock like it has with its previous multiplayer games. The likes of Overwatch 2 have also struggled to keep its user base happy, potentially leaving an opening for a new entrant.

When Valve finally decides to open up about this project is anyone’s guess. The leaks about the game have been around for months, but it doesn’t seem to have pressed the company into divulging more information about it. Hopefully there’s an official reveal sooner rather than later.
