Steam Deck Update Delivers Overclocking Toggles And A Ton Of Bug Fixes
The Steam Deck has endeared fans the world over with its uncanny ability to power through demanding PC games in a competent and portable fashion. Part of this capability stems from the excellent support on the software side that Valve has consistently shown towards the Steam Deck. The latest preview update, SteamOS 3.6.0, is no exception.
Overclocking controls have been added to the Steam Deck LCD version, allowing those owners to squeeze out some more performance from their hardware. Accessible in the Steam Deck BIOS, this overclocking support should prove modest for most, as cooling considerations are still paramount for this tightly-packed unit. This overclocking feature was already in the the newer OLED model, which has some internal differences versus the LCD Steam Deck.
With ASUS recently announcing some updates in the form of its ROG Ally X, the Steam Deck is bolstering up in the face of competition. The ROG Ally X does not have an OLED display and only minor improvements, so any further tweaks the existing Steam Deck can usher out should keep it very competitive still.
Valve has given use a bevy of updates alongside the overlocking support in SteamOS 3.6.0 Preview. Improved Bluetooth connectivity and better support for other products like Apple AirPods bolster the user experience. An update to Mesa 24.1 for the graphics driver bring improvements to the Steam UI as well.
The Steam Deck Dock has also received some updates, mainly in its HDMI CEC capabilities such as waking the TV. While seemingly minor, such improvements can often be major for everyday usability for those using the dock in this fashion. Nothing spoils the fun faster than connection and compatibility issues with hardware.
There are also other miscellaneous improvements sprinkled within this update, for those issues that are not groundbreaking but lightly influential in the background of everyday gaming. Items such as improved microSD usage, improved speed of OS updates, and desktop mode fixes add to the package of improvements.
The only known issue mentioned is the crashing of the sound driver, which can be triggered by frequent session switches. A simple system reboot is the current remedy until the issue is addressed in a future update.
While we await a future Steam Deck 2, these consistent updates will keep users happy and the Steam Deck entrenched in its lead position for handhelds.
