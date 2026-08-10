Valve Warns Steam Hardware Owners After Vendor Data Breach
In the email Valve sent disclosing this, Valve told potential victims of the breach to expect phishing attempts from Valve or delivery company impersonators over email, SMS, and sometimes even voice calls. These impersonators may then demand delivery confirmation, a signature, a customs fee, etc. Valve warns to "treat all of them as fake" and reassures users that there's no need to change Steam passwords or settings.
Example Steam Support email - Image: @joel.zone on BlueSky
The full breadth of the impacted users is still unknown at this time, but the maximum affected pool should just be EU customers shipped to by CEVA Logistics in a three-month period ending between July 29th and August 1st, 2026. This period corresponds to CEVA's own policy to only retain shipping information for up to 90 days after the order, but there's still a chance hackers only received a more limited slice of that information. A full attack autopsy could illuminate what was and wasn't taken, but we don't have that yet.
Otherwise, for European Steam users, it's business as usual. There may be more directed phishing or scam attempts in the coming months, but those can be safely ignored. With any luck, your spam filter should still catch them automatically.