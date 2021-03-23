Valve Delivers Glorious 8K Game Streaming To PC And Adds Steam Link For MacOS





Fair or not, Mac users are sometime a forgotten bunch when it comes to playing computer games, perhaps even more so now that Apple has embarked on a slow breakup with Intel. It wasn't always that way. Remember being afflicted with dysentery in Oregon Trail ? Like Pepperidge Farm, Valve remembers, and it has made its Steam Link application available in the Mac App Store.





"The Steam Link app allows you to play your Steam games across all your computers. Just pair an MFI or Steam controller to your Mac, connect to a computer running Steam on the same local network, and start playing your existing Steam games," the app's description states.







This is one of the final destinations for Steam Link . While the bulk of its usage likely comes from Windows, the Steam Link client has long been available on Linux, Android, iOS, and even tvOS. There is even a version for Rasperry Pi . So up until this point, macOS was alone on an island, at least in terms of more notable OSes and platforms.





