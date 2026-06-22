Valve Mysteriously Hid A Message For Half-Life 3 Leakers In Dota 2's Code





The company is keenly aware that this is going on, and in a recent update Valve left behind some hints of a different kind for those sifting through its code.

Valve developers just added a new variable in Dota 2: "m_bHackWhyAreYouGuysReadingOurVariableNames" pic.twitter.com/VR4Wjt27RY — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) June 20, 2026



