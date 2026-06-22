Valve Mysteriously Hid A Message For Half-Life 3 Leakers In Dota 2's Code
Valve developers just added a new variable in Dota 2: "m_bHackWhyAreYouGuysReadingOurVariableNames" pic.twitter.com/VR4Wjt27RY— Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) June 20, 2026
It won’t be getting easier for the developers any time soon, either. With the release of the highly anticipated Steam Machine likely drawing closer, many are expecting Valve to make a surprise announcement of HL3 to coincide with the new hardware to drive sales. So any update, no matter how seemingly inconsequential, to code in its current games is going to be looked over by dataminers for proof that it’s happening.
It’s a shame that datamining has become the norm as a way of leaking upcoming content, especially for games such as Fortnite that are always bringing in new characters through crossover events. It takes away the ability for developers to reveal this information on their own terms, and it robs fans of any excitement that comes along with an official announcement.