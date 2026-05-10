Valve Rushes Fixes for New Steam Controller Trackpad and Charging Bugs





Valve is pushing out a Steam Client update that addresses a range of bugs affecting its newly minted Steam Controller, including occasional cursor corruption while streaming on Windows. The update also adds a setting that lets owners of the elusive controller enable or disable battery notifications, and introduces grip sensor settings.





After applying the update, the grip sensor settings can be found by navigating to Steam > Settings > Controller > Details > Calibration & Advanced Settings > Grip Sensors.

Steam Client Update Release Notes

Here are the full release notes...

General Fixed a case where the Steam Controller firmware update dialog could reopen after a successful update

Fixed streamable games showing when "Ready to Play should include Streamable games" is toggled offdd

Fixed occasional cursor corruption while streaming on Windows

Added setting to enable or disable controller battery notifications. Steam Input

Fixed an issue where config selections could fail to save for the new Steam Controller



Fixed compatibility issues in games when a Steam Controller is docked to the charging puck



Fixed a localization bug in the Configuration browser screen



Updated Steam Controller firmware to fix a bug that caused some left trackpads to have issues registering touches on the left side of the pad when connected wirelessly



Added Grip Sensor settings: Steam->Settings->Controller->Details->Calibration & Advanced Settings->Grip Sensors The update arrives just days after Valve sold out of its first batch of Steam Controllers within the first half hour of availability. Scalpers quickly pounced on the $99 controller with listings on eBay going for double and sometimes triple or more the regular price.

In response, Valve opened up a reservation system for its next restock. Interested buyers have a Steam account in good standing and who have made a purchase prior to April 27, 2026 can add their name to the reservation queue.



"Steam Controller launched on May 4th, and while we were happy to see such a high level of interest, the experience for a lot of you trying to buy it was incredibly frustrating. We plan to continue replenishing stock as we get more in, but in the meantime wanted to share changes we're making to improve the purchase experience and to limit reseller activity," Valve stated in a blog post.











