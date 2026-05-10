CATEGORIES
home News

Valve Rushes Fixes for New Steam Controller Trackpad and Charging Bugs

by Paul LillySunday, May 10, 2026, 08:34 AM EDT
Top angled view of Valve's Steam Controller.
Valve is pushing out a Steam Client update that addresses a range of bugs affecting its newly minted Steam Controller, including occasional cursor corruption while streaming on Windows. The update also adds a setting that lets owners of the elusive controller enable or disable battery notifications, and introduces grip sensor settings.

After applying the update, the grip sensor settings can be found by navigating to Steam > Settings > Controller > Details > Calibration & Advanced Settings > Grip Sensors.

Steam Client Update Release Notes

Here are the full release notes...
General
  • Fixed a case where the Steam Controller firmware update dialog could reopen after a successful update
  • Fixed streamable games showing when "Ready to Play should include Streamable games" is toggled offdd
  • Fixed occasional cursor corruption while streaming on Windows
  • Added setting to enable or disable controller battery notifications.
Steam Input
    • Fixed an issue where config selections could fail to save for the new Steam Controller
    • Fixed compatibility issues in games when a Steam Controller is docked to the charging puck
    • Fixed a localization bug in the Configuration browser screen
    • Updated Steam Controller firmware to fix a bug that caused some left trackpads to have issues registering touches on the left side of the pad when connected wirelessly
    • Added Grip Sensor settings: Steam->Settings->Controller->Details->Calibration & Advanced Settings->Grip Sensors
The update arrives just days after Valve sold out of its first batch of Steam Controllers within the first half hour of availability. Scalpers quickly pounced on the $99 controller with listings on eBay going for double and sometimes triple or more the regular price.

In response, Valve opened up a reservation system for its next restock. Interested buyers have a Steam account in good standing and who have made a purchase prior to April 27, 2026 can add their name to the reservation queue.

"Steam Controller launched on May 4th, and while we were happy to see such a high level of interest, the experience for a lot of you trying to buy it was incredibly frustrating. We plan to continue replenishing stock as we get more in, but in the meantime wanted to share changes we're making to improve the purchase experience and to limit reseller activity," Valve stated in a blog post.

Sketch of Valve's Steam Controller.

It's still not clear when exactly the first restock will happen. In the meantime, Valve published a set of 3D CAD files for both the Steam Controller and Puck, which makes it easier to design custom mods and accessories for either or both devices.
Tags:  Valve, Controller, Steam Controller
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use