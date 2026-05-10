Valve Rushes Fixes for New Steam Controller Trackpad and Charging Bugs

Valve is pushing out a Steam Client update that addresses a range of bugs affecting its newly minted Steam Controller, including occasional cursor corruption while streaming on Windows. The update also adds a setting that lets owners of the elusive controller enable or disable battery notifications, and introduces grip sensor settings.
After applying the update, the grip sensor settings can be found by navigating to Steam > Settings > Controller > Details > Calibration & Advanced Settings > Grip Sensors.
Steam Client Update Release Notes
Here are the full release notes...
General
Steam Input
- Fixed a case where the Steam Controller firmware update dialog could reopen after a successful update
- Fixed streamable games showing when "Ready to Play should include Streamable games" is toggled offdd
- Fixed occasional cursor corruption while streaming on Windows
- Added setting to enable or disable controller battery notifications.
- Fixed an issue where config selections could fail to save for the new Steam Controller
- Fixed compatibility issues in games when a Steam Controller is docked to the charging puck
- Fixed a localization bug in the Configuration browser screen
- Updated Steam Controller firmware to fix a bug that caused some left trackpads to have issues registering touches on the left side of the pad when connected wirelessly
- Added Grip Sensor settings: Steam->Settings->Controller->Details->Calibration & Advanced Settings->Grip Sensors
The update arrives just days after Valve sold out
of its first batch of Steam Controllers within the first half hour of availability. Scalpers quickly pounced on the $99 controller with listings on eBay going for double and sometimes triple or more the regular price.
In response, Valve opened up a reservation system
for its next restock. Interested buyers have a Steam account in good standing and who have made a purchase prior to April 27, 2026 can add their name to the reservation queue.
"Steam Controller launched on May 4th, and while we were happy to see such a high level of interest, the experience for a lot of you trying to buy it was incredibly frustrating. We plan to continue replenishing stock as we get more in, but in the meantime wanted to share changes we're making to improve the purchase experience and to limit reseller activity," Valve stated in a blog post.
It's still not clear when exactly the first restock will happen. In the meantime, Valve published a set of 3D CAD files
for both the Steam Controller and Puck, which makes it easier to design custom mods and accessories for either or both devices.