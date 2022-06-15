CATEGORIES
Survival Hit Valheim Is Headed To Xbox With Crossplay Support And Gamers Are Stoked

by Brittany GoettingWednesday, June 15, 2022, 09:58 AM EDT
Valheim, a Viking-inspired survival and sandbox video game, took the world by storm in Winter 2021. The game was only initially available on PC, but console players now have a reason to rejoice. Valheim will be available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass in 2023. It will also be offered through the PC Game Pass this upcoming fall.

Valheim developer Iron Gate announced earlier this week at the Xbox Games Showcase that the game will be available on Game Pass. The Game Pass announcement was accompanied by a trailer that showed off gameplay. It has been promised that there will be full crossplay support between Xbox, Microsoft and Steam. The comments section was overall incredibly supportive of the announcement. There is no word yet whether Valheim will also eventually be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Some have suspected that Valheim would soon reach consoles. The developers added controller support earlier this year. Many PC players prefer to use a controller but the addition got fans talking about the possibility of Valheim’s potential availability on console.


Over two million copies of Valheim sold within less than two weeks of initial early access release and the game has since surpassed over ten million copies. The developers have continued to keep fans engaged with the content through various updates. Iron Gate released the Mountain Update earlier this year which featured frost caves, new enemies, and new resources. The Mistlands update is expected to hit some time this year. This update will include a tree-dense biome, the first new biome since the game’s early access release. The biome will include specific insects, hares, and Mistland-themed weapons.

You can currently purchase Valheim on Steam for $19.99 if you simply cannot wait for the game to make it to Game Pass or prefer to purchase it via Steam. The reviews for the game are unsurprisingly “overwhelmingly positive.” Many reviewers particularly noted that Valheim is a fun game to play with friends, that you get a lot of content for a reasonable price, and that the game provides players with an adventure.

