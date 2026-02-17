CATEGORIES
home News

Unreal Tournament Lives Again: OldUnreal Official Installer Brings Classic Shooter To Windows 11

by Zak KillianTuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:45 PM EDT
Nerds of a certain vintage get real wistful about Unreal Tournament '99, and rightfully so, but many will argue that it's the later Unreal Engine 2-based games that truly defined Unreal Tournament's identity. Unreal Tournament 2003 and the follow-up Unreal Tournament 2004 were among the first games to actively embrace the formalized concept of eSports, and the entire experience was presented like a traditional ball sports event. If you're feeling wistful from us just mentioning it, then why not load it up and play?

That's kind of a pain if you're trying to launch the game from an old install or even install the classic title from original media. Don't bother with all that. Instead, head to OldUnreal and grab the new installer package. Just released this weekend, the OldUnreal UT2004 installer is fully sanctioned by Epic Games; it's as official as it gets, considering Epic no longer sells the title anywhere.

head shot ut2004
HEAD SHOT!

The installer will download the original Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition install image (2.7GB), get the game all set up, and then apply a fan patch that fixes up a few bugs that broke it on modern machines. It's the first patch for the game in 20 years, and it was a massive effort, including a whole new SDL backend for Linux and macOS, and even a new DirectX 9 renderer.

The result is a fully-playable, fully-patched, and fully online-capable release of what is arguably one of the most important arena shooters of all time. Unreal Tournament 2003 was brilliant, but it was also pretty uneven, with awkward menus and somewhat bare-bones content. Unreal Tournament 2004 takes that experience, sands off the rough edges, and then expands the content so that it has dozens of maps, playable characters, and numerous new game modes and weapons.

blue power core destroyed ut2004
Blue Power Core... destroyed.

Among those is the vehicle-based Onslaught, a favorite of mine. In this mode, up to 32 players can participate in a "push points" game mode where players have to capture linked nodes to build a path to the enemy's base before they can destroy it. Besides the usual UT2004 weapons and powerups, there are a wide variety of vehicles and anti-vehicle weapons players can deploy, ranging from the rapid Manta hovercraft to the deadly Goliath tank.

that feel when youve still got it
Heh-heh, still got it. (Well, they're only easy bots.)

If you're an old fart like me and you want to revisit Unreal Tournament 2004, or if you're a young whippersnapper and you want to try the game that arguably perfected the arena shooter, head over to OldUnreal to grab the installer. It's a little awkward as it's a bare .exe file; you might have to fight your browser or anti-virus to get it to download. We can confirm it's legit, though. Just run the executable, agree to the license agreement, and after a few minutes you'll have the game ready to go. We'll see you in Deck17.
Tags:  Gaming, Epic Games, PC gaming, unreal tournament 2004
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment