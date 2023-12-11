US Senator Blasts Apple For Hobbling Beeper Mini iMessage App For Android
It didn’t take long for Apple to figure out a way to block a new Android app designed to circumvent its blue bubble of solitude, a move that promptly caught the ire of a US Senator. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts put the tech giant on blast via her X/Twitter account following the news of Apple blocking the app late last week.
The app in question is called Beeper Mini, and is a standalone Android app built to specifically send and receive blue bubble messages with iPhone devices. It also comes packed with many of the same features iPhone users have enjoyed, such as typing status, read receipts, full resolution attachments, and more. The app did not use a Mac relay server in the cloud like previous failed attempts to loosen Apple's grip on blue bubble exclusivity, and instead it connects directly to Apple servers to send and receive end-to-end encrypted messages. This was perhaps the app’s ultimate undoing, as Apple has now blocked it from being able to be used.
The blocking of the app by Apple prompted Senator Warren to speak out on her X account. She remarked, “Green bubble texts are less secure. So why would Apple block a new app allowing Android users to chat with iPhone users on iMessages?” She added, “Big Tech executives are protecting profits by squashing competitors. Chatting between different platforms should be easy and secure.”
The creators of Beeper Mini are clear on the website for the app that its software is not affiliated with, sponsored, or endorsed by, Apple, or any other chat network. The company figured out a way to make an Android user’s phone number a blue bubble. Other companies, such as Nothing, attempted to make the process work by using systems with remote Macs logged into a user’s Apple ID. Ultimately, Nothing’s attempt failed because of security and privacy risks.
In an interview with The Verge, Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky remarked, “If it’s Apple, then I think the biggest question is… if Apple truly cares about the privacy and security of their iPhone users, why would they stop a service that enables their own users to now send encrypted messages to Android users, rather than using unsecure SMS?”
Now that people like Senator Warren are seeing the advantages of apps like Beeper Mini, and disadvantages when blocked, time will tell if Congress or another American federal entity takes action against Apple and its fortress of solitude.