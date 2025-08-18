US Scientists Have A Wild Plan To Convert Nuclear Waste Into Fuel For Nuclear Reactors





For decades, the world has grappled with how to safely and permanently dispose of vast amounts of highly radioactive waste from fission reactors. Now, a bold solution has emerged that could turn this liability into a valuable asset. Researchers are advancing a concept that could use spent nuclear fuel to produce tritium, a rare and critical fuel source for the next generation of clean energy, i.e. nuclear fusion.

Tarnowsky and his colleagues' proposed solution involves an accelerator-driven system (ADS). This theoretical reactor design would use a particle accelerator to bombard spent nuclear fuel with particles. This process would induce controlled fission reactions, releasing neutrons that would then be harvested in a molten lithium salt medium to create tritium.







