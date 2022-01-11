China's $1 Trillion Artificial Sun Fusion Reactor Smokes Our Sun's Output With Record Temps





China 's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) was built and designed to create nuclear fusion like the Sun . The reactor is located in Hefei, China and has been in operation since 2006. The experiments are utilizing a bountiful chemical isotope found in the ocean, deuterium, in order to provide a consistent supply of clean energy.





In its recent record setting experiment, the reactor achieved a continuous high-temperature plasma operation for 1,056 seconds. The temperature reached an astonishing 126 million degrees Fahrenheit (close to 120 million degrees Celsius), which is approximately five times hotter than the Sun. The previous record was set by France's Tore Supra tokamak in 2003, where plasma in a coiling loop remained at similar temperatures for 390 seconds.