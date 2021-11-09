US Government Puts $10M Bounty On REvil Ransomware Gang, $5M For Co-Conspirators





The latest of these rewards comes in response to a ransomware incident involving JBS Foods, a provider of agricultural products primarily to Australia and the United States. The group believed to be responsible, REvil, also carried out another ransomware attack on Kaseya, an IT management company. By offering the rewards, the government has stated that it is demonstrating its commitment to protecting victims of ransomware around the world from being exploited by the groups carrying them out, as well as bringing them to justice.





Those lucrative awards, by the way, amount to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of anyone with a leadership role in REvi, and $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any person conspiring to participate in a REvil ransomware scheme.









