CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianMonday, October 25, 2021, 05:10 PM EDT

Hackers Exploit Popular BillQuick Billing Software As Ransomware Runs Wild, Patch Now

topimage billquick
Do you use BQE Software's BillQuick? If you do, go update it—immediately. Huntress ThreatOps identified nine zero-day vulnerabilities in BillQuick Web Suite, a time and billing software that the publisher claims is in use by over 400,000 users worldwide.

The most serious vulnerability is an all-too-common SQL injection attack that allows hostile actors to steal sensitive data from the BillQuick database, and on machines running the default configuration, also allows for remote code execution. Huntress ThreatOps says that this vulnerability has been used in at least one ransomware attack to date, and is likely to have been used in other attacks as well.

In its blog post detailing the issue Huntress ThreatOps demonstrates with brief video clips how easy it is to access this vulnerability. The group says "simply navigating to the login page and entering a single quote" will give you access to a full traceback, revealing sensitive information about the server configuration. The post goes on to demonstrate that, using basic, open-source cybersecurity tools, it's trivial to gain remote code execution access on a machine running BillQuick Web Suite.

If you're a subscriber of the time and billing software, head over to the Huntress ThreatOps blog which has instructions on how to examine your log files to determine if you've been attacked. The group notes that while checking your BillQuick logs isn't a sure-fire detection tool, "the presence of shady SQL statements in your log file strongly suggests someone has been poking around where they shouldn't be."

BleepingComputer, speaking with Huntress ThreatOps, found that the ransomware used in the known BQE exploits has been in use since May 2020. Huntress expects that exploitation of these bugs will ramp up soon, but there's no need to panic-switch timekeeping providers: BQE has already issued an update that patches all of these vulnerabilities on October 7th. Just make sure your software is updated and all should be groovy—at least, until the next major exploit is discovered.
Tags:  security, Ransomware, zeroday, billquick

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment