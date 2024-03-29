China's RTX 4090D Secret: Overclockable to Match Banned RTX 4090 Performance
The stratospheric rise of NVIDIA in the data center and AI market has had some significant collateral side effects on the gaming market. It's not only in gaming products utilizing AI such as DLSS 3, but also in the availability of some of its GPUs. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090D, released in China to circumvent some of the bans that took place, came under-powered compared to its namesake GeForce RTX 4090.
The bans initiated by the U.S Government are meant to deprive the Chinese market of NVIDIA's most powerful GPUs, namely the data center products. The GeForce RTX 4090 happens to be powerful enough, with its 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, that it became entangled in the same net.
Well, it appears that an overclock may bring the gimped GeForce RTX 4090D closer to its full strength counterpart. HKEPC Hardware was able to overclock the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090D with ASUS GPU Tweak III software, unlocking its restricted performance. It is unknown if other brands or models of the GeForce RTX 4090D will have similar capabilities.
