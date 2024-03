China's RTX 4090D Secret: Overclockable to Match Banned RTX 4090 Performance

The GeForce RTX 4090D has its spec trimmed compared to the full version, such as having only 14,592 CUDA cores versus 16,384 CUDA cores. Boost clocks and VRAM specs remain similar, but Tensor cores mark a significant reduction from 512 to 456.While the GeForce RTX 4090D seems different on paper, the ASUS ROG Strix model tested appears to respond well to tinkering. With the release of the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, the performance gap has certainly closed amongst the upper tier of NVIDIA GPUs. The GeForce RTX 4090D still remains ahead, just shy on average 5% to 10% to its RTX 4090 sibling when stock.This performance changes when overclocked , as in what this particular ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090D is able to do. Power limits can be lifted, thus widening its performance potential significantly to bring it up to par. Consuming around 558.4 watts when its GPU clock received a 200MHz boost brought synthetic performance much closer to the GeForce RTX 4090.With NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series on the horizon, the GeForce RTX 4090 may finally have met its match performance wise. In the mean time, enterprising users will continue to tinker with existing designs when needed to these restricted products to lower the performance penalties.