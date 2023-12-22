Ursid Meteor Shower Is About To Peak, How To Watch 2023’s Last Celestial Light Show









For both viewing and photographing the Ursid meteor shower, onlookers will want to get as far away from the pollution of city lights as possible and find a place with dark skies. Those wanting to capture a shooting star with a camera, it is highly suggested to use a tripod, or have a way of propping the camera up. This is because it is near impossible to hold a camera still enough to capture a clear shot. Shutter bugs will also want to use a wide-angle lens in order to capture as much of the night sky as possible.





Other suggestions for taking the best pics of any meteor shower include using a shutter release cable or built-in timer, manually focusing the camera, and taking practice shots to get the correct exposure time.