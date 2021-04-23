University Of Minnesota Investigates Ethically Questionable Linux Kernel Research
In the last few months, researchers out of the University of Minnesota have been conducting computer science research, leading to multiple papers being published. One of these papers was about the feasibility of introducing vulnerabilities into open-source software, such as the Linux kernel, by sneaking them by reviewers. Effectively, this is human research in a way and likely should not have been carried out in that manner. statement to Twitter, shown above, about the situation.
As many people recognized, this research raised serious ethical and general concerns both in the Linux community and otherwise. Therefore, the department heads have “suspended this line of research” with an investigation to follow that will hopefully prevent something like this from happening again should it be deemed necessary. Moreover, UMN will report its findings to the community when this investigation is complete, so keep an eye on HotHardware for updates soon.