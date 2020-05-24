Here's How To Jailbreak All iPhones And iPads Running iOS 13.5 With Unc0ver 5.0.0





iPhone users who want to jailbreak their devices have a new option that reportedly works with all iPhones and iPads running iOS 13.5. The jailbreak is called Unc0ver 5.0.0, and its developers say that it works with iOS 11.0 through 13.5 with a couple of caveats. The jailbreak won't work on iOS 12.3-12.3.2 or 12.4.2-12.4.5.

Unc0ver 5.0.0 promises to use "proper and deterministic techniques" for guaranteed stability. It's also secure with native system sandbox exceptions allowing security to remain intact while enabling access to jailbreak files. Security layers are preserved with developers promising that personal information is protected, allowing users to run jailbreak apps and tweaks while maintaining protection from attackers.

One significant feature of Unc0ver 5.0.0 is that major Apple services have been reconciled and will still function after the jailbreak is applied. Services such as iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Pay, Visual Voicemail, Weather, and Stocks still work. The ability to receive future iOS updates is also maintained. Those wanting to jailbreak their device can find full instructions on the Unc0ver webpage.

The first steps for Windows users involves downloading and installing AltStore or Cydia Impactor before Unc0ver can be installed. Once AltStore or Cydia Impactor are installed, Unc0ver can be installed using the instructions below:

Jailbreak your device with any other listed method

Add https://repo.incendo.ws to your source list in Cydia

Install ReProvision

Download the latest version of Unc0ver

Open the downloaded IPA and tap the "Share" Icon

Open the file in ReProvision from the share sheet menu

Tap the "Install" button in ReProvision

Wait for the install to complete

Continue enjoying unc0ver

As for how the jailbreak works, it reportedly uses a zero-day exploit that hasn't been used in iOS jailbreaks since iOS 8. The Unc0ver 5.0.0 software is free to download and will work on any device including the new iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 family.