CD Projekt Red's Unannounced Witcher Game Tipped As A Free-To-Play Co-Op
According to Mp1st, CD Projekt Red is working on a new co-op RPG that will provide fans a glimpse into Geralt’s adventures during his earlier years as a Witcher. The story will take place during the year 1230, with plenty of notable events happening in the years leading up to this date that should make for some intriguing storytelling.
Players will get a deep character creator to make a unique Witcher of their own, which will feature “the standard options you’d expect from a multiplayer experience.” Most free-to-play titles count on this aspect of a game to bring in substantial amounts of revenue, especially through cross over events with other IP. It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out with this unannounced game, because the world of The Witcher doesn’t lend itself for the developers to get too crazy with it, but who knows.
After creating their Witcher, players will be tasked with dispatching monsters from a wide variety of locales within the game’s world, including haunted ruins, creepy forests, and populated villages. Slaying these monsters will revolve around a skill-based system where players will be able to mix and match abilities from several Witcher schools, and players will be rewarded for executing parries, blocks, dodges and executions. If you're a fan of both the Monster Hunter and The Witcher series, this could be one to look forward to.
CD Projekt Red has a mixed track record when it comes to spin-offs of its main games, especially when it's tried to make inroads in the mobile space. Hopefully it’s able to find the right formula on this one and deliver something compelling.