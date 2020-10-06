Dangerous UEFI Firmware Bootkit Puts PCs Users Under Threat Of Persistent Attacks





When someone thinks of malware, the usual thought is an EXE file containing offending code that is downloaded to a target machine and executed by the user. However, a team at SecureList is trying to make people aware that an incredibly persistent malware framework can exist within a PC's UEFI firmware. The team, consisting of Mark Lechtik, Igor Kuznetsov, and Yury Parshin, found that a malware framework in the UEFI was used “in a series of targeted attacks pointed towards diplomats and members of an NGO from Africa, Asia, and Europe, all showing ties in their activity to North Korea.”









In this case, the framework and malware it deployed were dubbed MosaicRegressor, used for espionage and data collection. Between 2017 and 2019, “victims included diplomatic entities and NGOs in Africa, Asia and Europe.” All of these victims also had some connection to North Korea through their organizations. This sort of attack is not random, though. It is expected that the infection came through physical access to the machine or in extremely targeted payloads through documents pertaining to North Korea. It is also presumed the attacks were “conducted by a Chinese-speaking actor” with several cases of evidence to support the claim.