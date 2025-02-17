CATEGORIES
Ubisoft's Siege X Sneak Peak Teases A Major Transformation To Rainbow Six Siege

by Alan VelascoMonday, February 17, 2025, 02:41 PM EDT
rainbow siege six x hero
Ubisoft has been struggling mightily as of late, with the company having to shutter games and managing to draw the ire of industry peers. However, a lone bright spot for the company has been its live service first person shooter, Rainbow Six Siege. The game has managed to find longevity as it nears a decade since its initial release, and it seems as if Ubisoft is poised to bring some big changes to its most important cash cow.

Ubisoft has teased an announcement for Siege X, which the company will be unveiling during the R6 Siege X Showcase. This appears to be a massive update, touted as setting “the stage for the years to come of tactical and unique gameplay.” Players can expect significant changes to just about every part of the game, from gameplay to the look and feel of Rainbow Six Siege.


This is a big gamble on Ubisoft’s part, as this title has been a financial pillar for the company as its other initiatives have floundered. If these changes don’t go over well with players, there’s a chance it ends up killing the one good thing it has going for it. However, with the game now closing in on 10 years, it’s important for Ubisoft to try and keep things fresh, so that it doesn’t lose any of its player base to the plethora of other options available that can scratch the competitive multiplayer itch. It will be interesting to see the reception from the game’s community.

The R6 Siege X Showcase will take place on March 13 and will be broadcast online at 10AM PDT through the game’s official Twitch channel. You can expect that the developers will work with content creators to show off all the big changes, and special drops will be available for players who tune in.
