Ubisoft Responds To Game Footage Leak Of Assassin's Creed Shadows
It appears as if early copies of the physical release are already in the wild, well before sales were set to start, with one social media user claiming that he purchased a copy on Facebook Marketplace. Some gamers have managed to get their hands on the game early, and of course videos of gameplay and story elements are being shared online. There were even copies spotted on auction sites selling for $100 a piece, although these have since been taken down.
Ubisoft confirmed the leaks, posting on social media platform X that “We are aware players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its official release. Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others.” Anyone who was looking forward to playing the game would be well served by making use of the filtering options available on their social media apps to avoid spoilers.
It's a shame that such a big game release is potentially being marred for fans. Any gamer worth their salt who got this early should’ve just quietly enjoyed it without posting details online. This also comes at a time of declining sales of physical game releases, and incidents like this one will only incentivize publishers to move to an all-digital release to avoid having to deal with it.
Hopefully Assassin's Creed fans can avoid the spoiler landmines and fully enjoy the game when it officially releases on March 20.