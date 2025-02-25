CATEGORIES
home News

Ubisoft Responds To Game Footage Leak Of Assassin's Creed Shadows

by Alan VelascoTuesday, February 25, 2025, 02:18 PM EDT
assassins creed shadows leaks hero(1)
Ubisoft can’t seem to catch a break. The last few months have seen the storied publisher shut down one of its live service game efforts, while its Star Wars game floundered despite the popularity of the franchise. The company needs a big win with its upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but things aren’t off to a great start with the game less than a month away from its official release.

It appears as if early copies of the physical release are already in the wild, well before sales were set to start, with one social media user claiming that he purchased a copy on Facebook Marketplace. Some gamers have managed to get their hands on the game early, and of course videos of gameplay and story elements are being shared online.  There were even copies spotted on auction sites selling for $100 a piece, although these have since been taken down.

assassins creed shadows leaks body

Ubisoft confirmed the leaks, posting on social media platform X that “We are aware players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its official release. Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others.” Anyone who was looking forward to playing the game would be well served by making use of the filtering options available on their social media apps to avoid spoilers.

It's a shame that such a big game release is potentially being marred for fans. Any gamer worth their salt who got this early should’ve just quietly enjoyed it without posting details online. This also comes at a time of declining sales of physical game releases, and incidents like this one will only incentivize publishers to move to an all-digital release to avoid having to deal with it.

Hopefully Assassin's Creed fans can avoid the spoiler landmines and fully enjoy the game when it officially releases on March 20.
Tags:  Gaming, leak, Ubisoft, assassins-creed
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment