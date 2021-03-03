Ubisoft Teams With Belgian Pro League To Develop Blockchain-Driven Fantasy Soccer Game





Blockchain technology is beginning to take off, as we saw with the 10-second video that sold for $6.6 million at auction. Simultaneously, trading cards have also taken off in certain markets, but it can be difficult to find cards and packs. Combining both ideas, Ubisoft has partnered with the Belgian Pro League to develop the One Shot League, a blockchain-based fantasy football game.

One Shot League will be a free-to-play game “in which players form a 5-player team from a previously selected deck of cards of Jupiler Pro League football players.” Each match day, a new team is selected, hence the “One Shot” name. Besides just playing the football games (soccer in the US), One Shot League players need to manage their teams and individual performances to build the best team deck they can.















According to the blog post from Pro League , if a player wins a match day, they get limited edition official Sorare trading cards, another global fantasy football (soccer) platform where players also collect, buy, sell and manage a virtual team. Based on the Ethereum network, the blockchain comes in to “establish the scarcity of digital cards and to exchange them on several dozen digital asset marketplaces.” Moreover, players will truly own their won digital cards, allowing them to use them between Sorare and One Shot.