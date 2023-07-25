Ubisoft Addresses Backlash Over Inactive Account Deletion Policy With A Key Clarification
Ubisoft has addressed a concern that arose on social media over the company deleting inactive Ubisoft accounts. Gamers were fearful that if their account remained inactive for a period of time, they would lose all their games forever.
This past weekend, a tweet set off a stampede of confusion and dread over whether or not Ubisoft would close your account if you had not logged in for some time, causing gamers to lose the games they had purchased online from the software company forever. Ubisoft Support's reply did not ease the panic, as it stated that it could be avoided by simply logging into the account after receiving the disconcerting email from Ubisoft the original poster shared. It also reignited the call for game developers to sell physical copies of all games, alongside the digital option.
The company that has produced games such as the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws, clarified in an email that its standards for account deletion do not include any account that has purchased games attached to them. You can view Ubisoft's criteria for "Closure of inactive Ubisoft accounts" below.
account deletion. This allows anyone who receives the email ample time to log in and avoid losing their account. In terms of losing the collection of games one has accumulated over the years, those accounts "are not eligible for deletion." In other words, there is no need to panic about losing games purchased through Ubisoft, ever.