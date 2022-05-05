Twitter Circle Lets You Limit Your Shocking Tweets To Just Friends





Actually, they don't even have to be friends—in fact, according to the documentation for Twitter Circles the people you add to your circle don't even have to be followers.







"Twitter Circle allows you to Tweet to a smaller audience of your choice. Anyone on Twitter can be added to a Circle, even if they don’t follow someone. Once in the Circle, they’ll be able to see Tweets and replies shared in that Circle." it says.

Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked.



We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd.



Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nLaTG8qctp — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 3, 2022

How do you get access to Twitter Circle? How do you use it? Well, right now, it is in testing, so only a select few get access. However for those who do already have access, it will just show up as an option when composing a tweet, letting you outline your circle. That testing is available on iOS, Android, and twitter.com.









Some users have expressed interest in Twitter Circle , but have also pointed out they'd like to see expansion upon it. Expansions such as a button that would include "Follower Only" to just auto-fill from followers. Of course, for many large accounts that is far more than 150 people.





The circle feature is a nice new addition, especially if you want to try to keep your inside thoughts from going outside. Though many of us are still waiting on that edit button Elon promised us when he decided to try to buy Twitter . Twitter also fairly recently started testing a downvote feature as well.