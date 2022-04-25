It's Starting To Look Like Elon Musk Could Buy Twitter After All
The theatrical Twitter and Musk saga continues. However, there may soon be an end in sight—Twitter’s board is reportedly seriously considering accepting Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter.
Twitter’s board has been considering Musk’s offer more seriously since he unveiled the financial package he put together to acquire the popular social network earlier last week. The board reportedly met on Sunday evening to discuss its options. The rumor caused Twitter’s stock price to go up by 4.5% as of Monday, April 25th.
Musk has secured $46.5 billion USD in financing through a mixture of loans and equity financing. He has received a $13 million loan from investment bank Morgan Stanley, loans worth $12 million from other banks, and has promised an equity commitment of $21 billion from himself. Twitter spokesperson Brenden Lee noted late last week that Twitter had received an “updated, nonbinding proposal.” He further remarked, “The Board is committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”
Elon Musk offered to purchase Twitter for $41 billion USD earlier this month shortly after he acquired a 9.2% stock in the company. Musk plans to privatize Twitter and secure an “inclusive arena for free speech.” Musk’s proposal has overall been met with disdain by Twitter’s board to the point where it adopted a “poison pill” to prevent a “hostile” takeover. Musk has also been highly critical of Twitter’s board and has argued that the board does not have enough of a financial stake in the company to make the best decisions.
Images courtesy of Twitter.
According to Reuters, Twitter has reportedly been unable to secure a “go-shop provision.” Columbia University Law School defines a go-shop provision as a “contractual device that [allows the] target firm to actively solicit other bids during a go-shop period.” This period typically lasts anywhere from 20 to 55 days after signing a definitive agreement. Nevertheless, Twitter will be able to pay Musk a “break-up fee” and accept another offer or back out of the deal should they choose to do so.
