Top TV Deals: Samsung, Sony, TCL And More Up To 55% Off In Time For Super Bowl Sunday
So you couldn't get tickets to the big game. Let's face it, not many folks do. Super Bowl tix are crazy expensive and you can still catch the game and half-time extravaganza in the comfort of your living room, with some friends, family and festivities. Thanks to some awesome discounts on TV deals, upgrading your viewing experience is also easier than ever. So if you need a new TV for the Super Bowl, here's your ticket to ultra-high definition goodness.
Who wouldn't want a big TV for the big game? The 65" Samsung Class OLED 4K S95B TV, pictured up top, is definitely that, a bodacious OLED beauty. With a sweetl 4K Quantum OLED picture, slim design, and a 120Hz display it's not just good for the game, but for gaming in general. For a screen of this scale from a manufacturer like Samsung, the $1,797.99 price tag is practically a steal because you'll be saving $1,200 off the usual $2,997.99. That's a solid 40% off.
Perhaps you're more of a fan of Sony products, and that Playstation you have sitting in your entertainment center proves it. If that is the case, then this 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90K from Sony will definitely match your aesthetic. Within the Bravia line, specifically Bravia XR, this TV will run at 120Hz on its 4K display. Because it's within Sony's ecosystem, it will also play excellently with your PlayStation 5. It also comes with Google Assistant smart TV functionality. This excellent TV is 33% off from $1,499.99, with a savings of $501.99 and a sale price of just $998.
Okay, 65" TVs might be too big, or the price tag might be too much of a hit to your wallet. Well, the Official TV Partner of the NFL has a deal for you too, and it's a doozy - a whopping 55% off. So, that means the TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV is dirt cheap for a high res beauty. It, like the others on this list, supports a crispy 4K resolution, Roku Smart TV features, and HDR (High Dynamic Range) all to deliver a great in-home experience. Thanks to this limited time deal, it's only $269, with a savings of $330.
There are also a good number of other top notch TVs on sale, so you can pick and choose from your favorite brands here below. Just about all of them should be able to be delivered at least in time for your viewing party. The pizza guy, however, might be pretty busy that day.
- 55" Samsung Class OLED 4K S95B Series - $1,397.99 (36% off, save $800)
- 65" Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series - $698 (30% off, save $301.99)
- 48" Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series - $1,198 (20% off, save $301.99)
- 50" TCL 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV - $365.99 (41% off, save $255)
- 55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $399.99 (23% off, save $120)
- 50" Hisense ULED U6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $338.88 (36% off, save $191.11)
- 55" Hisense Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $309.99 (37% off, save $180)