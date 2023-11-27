Tuxedo Dresses Up A Linux Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS And Radeon RX 7600M XT
The laptop gaming market may be niche, but it certainly has a fervent and loyal following. The latest generation products initially aimed solely at maximizing performance, such as ones using NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. As the product stack evolves with a more complex array of choices, Tuxedo Computers has added a few more possibilities.
Niching down even further, the Tuxedo Sirius 16 - Gen 1 comes packing both all-AMD hardware as well as the Linux operating system. For Linux enthusiasts, this can perhaps give an alternative to Apple's laptops with MacOS and the traditional Windows gaming devices.
Under the hood of the Tuxedo Sirius 16 - Gen 1 you'll find the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT. The AMD Phoenix 4nm APU comes with 8 Zen 4 cores, and a TDP of 54 watts. While it won't break any records or best the highest tier mobile CPUs, it should prove to offer some efficiently competent performance. Likewise, the Radeon RX 7600M XT is a Navi 33 GPU with 32 compute units, which should provide great performance overall.
You will be able to pack it with as much as 96GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and 8TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. These specs allow this Linux laptop to function as both a gaming rig, and a strong workstation for productivity. With a 300-nit 16.1-inch WQHD 2540x1440 display, it should prove enjoyable to use along with its 100% sRGB color gamut.
While the 80 Wh battery with its 6 hours of battery life in the Tuxedo Sirius 16 - Gen 1 won't approach anything close to what existing Apple laptops can offer, it is not far off from most gaming laptop capabilities. The real attraction for Linux users is in its inclusion of this OS on this hardware. The default option is Tuxedo OS, but users can also opt for Ubuntu or Kubuntu in Tuxedo's customizer.