CATEGORIES
home News

TSMC Admits It Can't Keep Up With Booming AI Chip Demand, Downplays Tariffs

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, June 03, 2025, 10:56 AM EDT
TSMC sign outside one of its fabs.
In the age of AI, all roads lead to the Taiwan based TSMC (directly or indirectly, as the case might be). As the leading multinational semiconductor manufacturer in the world, numerous big tech firms from AMD to NVIDIA (amongst others) are vying for allocation for its chips. Meanwhile, tariffs don't appear to be stopping or even slowing the AI boom, as TSMC says it cannot keep up with demand. 

To preface, the current tariff situation has instability as its main pain point for most businesses. Simply put, it is hard to pin down which tariffs will stay or change in the rapidly evolving structures in place. According to Chief Executive C.C. Wei, "Tariffs do have some impact on TSMC, but not directly."

The reasoning here is that tariffs are something importers will have to deal with, not exporters. Wei does state that prices will increase, but that demand is unchanged even with tariffs in place.

"Tariffs can lead to slightly higher prices, and when prices go up, demand goes may go down. If demand drops, TSMC's business could be affected. But I can assure you that AI demand has always been very strong and it's consistently outpacing supply," Wei stated during an annual shareholders meeting.

micro center line

Lines for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU at launch were as strong as ever at retailers such as Micro Center. The GeForce RTX 5090 was nearly almost impossible to find at the outset, with its starting $1,999 MSRP ballooning to $3,000 or more for some custom models by NVIDIA's hardware partners. While it was in short supply, the first few months of gaming GPUs saw a steady amount of demand. 

The real demand is not with gamers, however, as NVIDIA has clearly demonstrated. The pace at which large corporations such as Microsoft and Google are investing into AI infrastructure is dizzying. The heart of this push is in graphics cards, primarily those from NVIDIA. Furthermore, at the heart of those products are TSMC's chips, which are vital to the chain. 

With fierce competition around AI, it is unlikely that large companies with cash reserves from the recent booming economy will reduce spending. The golden goose of consumer profits has not yet reached its peak with consumers, as the enterprise slowly introduces AI into mainstream products. 

Competition with China is also steady, with NVIDIA once again at the helm of the battleship. NVIDIA would prefer to work with everyone, however, as it also has a good footing in the Chinese market that is often thwarted by restrictions on its products

TSMC is also looking at an extra $100 billion outlay for the US, according to Reuters, where the current administration wants to entice it to build more manufacturing capacity. While demand is currently high, other political and geographic factors can also threaten the dominance that TSMC current has globally. 
Tags:  (nasdaq:nvidia), (nasdaq:tsm)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment