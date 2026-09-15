Trump Roasts NVIDIA CEO On Stage, Says AI Doom Is A Hoax As Warnings Grow

Jensen Huang takes a phone call from Donald Trump live on stage. - Image: All-In Summit

The All-In Summit is the big club George Carlin was talking about. - Image: All-In Summit



"So, the AI, it's almost a conspiracy, and the happiest group is China, they're very happy."

"I'm telling you, it's all a hoax. The data centers are great and they make people wealthy and they make states wealthy and it's the oil of the next 20, 25 years. It's bigger than the Internet."

"The robots are not going to be taking over the world and that's not going to happen. The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax."

— Donald Trump remarks to All-In Summit (hat tip to @dnapway on Xwitter)

Donald Trump went on a bit of a tear on Truth Social. - Image: HotHardware/Truth Social

Dr. Bilal Chughtai voices his concerns about AI alignment. - Image: HotHardware/X

President Trump, financially minded as ever, likens the AI boom to "oil, gold, diamonds," and even the internet itself, in terms of economic development. He's definitely thinking in the short term, though, and not in the long term. AI superintelligence, once a goal of firms like OpenAI, is a growing concern that many experts have cited , not simply a far-off science fiction story.





Whatever the President thinks about it, when even Jensen Huang—famed pickaxe seller in this AI gold rush—is calling for caution, we really need to take this seriously. As Chughtai said, it is "the most important problem facing humanity this century, and the stakes are immense."