Use This Trick To Score A Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller For A Low $39





Have you looked at the price of gamepads lately? First-party controllers are not exactly cheap these days, in part because we've come a long way from simple one-button joysticks like the one that we used to play with on our Atari 2600 console back in the day. However, paying full price is a sucker's game. Controllers often go on sale, though the latest discount on Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller is particularly impressive. And surprising.





Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) for an enticing $39.99 at Lenovo (38% off). Or if you prefer, you can grab the Robot White model for $39.99.





The trick is to ignore Lenovo's advertised coupon code on either of the product pages. Normally priced at $64.99, Lenovo lists an XBOX10 coupon code that shaves 15% off ($10 savings), bringing the price to $54.99. Interesting, but you can do better.





Lenovo automatically applies the coupon, but instead of accepting the offer, plug in coupon code XBOX20 on the checkout page for a bigger $25 savings. If the code is rejected, double-check that you used all-caps, as the coupon code is case-sensitive.





You get free shipping on this deal too, so the only added cost is tax (Uncle Sam needs his cut, naturally).





The deal makes Microsoft's first-party controller more comparable to third-party options in price, like the off-brand YUYIU wireless controller that's on sale for $37.77 at Amazon.













Also interesting is a deal we highlighted earlier this week, Microsoft's Doom: The Dark Ages-themed Xbox Wireless Controller for $54 at Walmart (save $25.99). We check and the deal is still valid at the time of this writing.





It's more expensive than the stock controller, but still priced well below MSRP for this custom model ($79.99) and is also below the MSRP of a regular controller.





If you're a fan of Doom, you're appreciate the various custom bits, such as blood splatters, special characters from the Sentinel alphabet for the ABXY buttons, 3D silver helmet spikes at the top, the Mark of the Slayer on the lower-right grip, and a few other themed accents.