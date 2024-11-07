Treat Your PS5 To A 75" Sony Bravia TV For $402 Off And More Early BF Deals





Retaliers have been unusually quiet in promoting early Black Friday deals, though this is likely just the calm before the storm. That doesn't mean there aren't any deals to be had, though. To the contrary, we found several notable bargains, including some discounts on Samsung storage devices, a great price on an MSI gaming laptop, and a sweet sale on a big-size Sony Bravia XR TV.







Starting with the latter, you can score a 75-inch Sony Bravia XR (X90L) TV for $1,398 at Amazon (22% off) right now. That's $401.99 below the list price, and just as importantly, this is the lowest we've ever seen it listed. While this is not a mini LED or OLED model, it's a great compliment to a PlayStation 5 or the new PlayStation 5 Pro





Released last year, the X90L is a mid-range model with a 4K resolution, full array local dimming (FALD), 120Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity that serves up the full bandwidth of the spec, along with variable refresh rate (VRR) support and auto low latency mode (ALLM). And if you're running a PS5 console with this thing, you get some extra features, and specifically Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.













Another great option for gamers (and for anyone, really) is LG's 65-inch C4 OLED Evo TV, which is on sale for $1,496.99 at Amazon (45% off). That's a big discount and we would have featured it up top, except that it was selling for $100 less yesterday. This is still a great price for one of the best TVs on the market (for gaming or otherwise), but if you're willing to be patient, you might see it drop by $100 again—we've seen it fluctuate.













TVs aren't the only discounted items that gamers might have interest in procuring. If it's more storage you need, either for your game console or PC, then check out the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD that's on sale for $148.79 at Amazon (40% off). It's not the lowest price ever, but it's the cheapest it's been so far this year.





You can read our review for our full analysis and benchmarks. Short and to the point, though, the 990 Pro is a really fast PCIe 4.0 SSD with rated sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and 6,900MB/s, respectively. We found that it excels where it matters most—at lower queue depths and in the real-world trace-based tests. It's also backed by a 5-year warranty.





While on the topic of Samsung and storage, if you need a portable drive instead, check out the 4TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD that's on sale for $299.99 at Amazon (45% off). That's nearly the lowest it's been in 2024—it dipped to $293.14 last month.












