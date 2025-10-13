TP-Link Claims Big Breakthrough With First Successful Wi-Fi 8 Connection Test
TP-Link didn’t reveal too much about its successful test of Wi-Fi 8, but says that it was done as part of a joint partnership with other companies in the industry. This successful demonstration validated a Wi-Fi 8 beacon and data throughput, which confirms Wi-Fi 8's viabilty.
While wireless router manufacturers touted the speed increases and increased range and reliability of Wi-Fi 6 and 7, the next generation is positioned to bring Ultra High Reliability to wireless networks. This means that steady connections, improved coverage, and a smoother experience when roaming on busy networks will be prioritized over raw speed improvements.
Wi-Fi 8 will bring several new technologies, including Distributed tone Resource Units (DRU) that will increase the overall transmit power by spreading uplink tones over a wider band, which will help low power devices. Another, Enhanced Long Range (ELR), will introduce “more robust packet structure and coding” improvements that will allow for better coverage in the home. Meanwhile, those running mesh networks will appreciate better coordination between multiple access points.
Wi-Fi 8's introduction to market won't be happening in the short term. The standard is expected to be finalized in 2028, though Wi-Fi 8 ready routers and access points may arrive sooner than the spec is finalized. In the meantime, you can check our handy guide for getting the most out of your current wireless network.