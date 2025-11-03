Toyota's Hydrogen-Powered Tacoma Concept Charges EVs And Filters Water In The Wild





Blink and you might mistake Toyota's Tacoma H2-Overland Concept as a regular butched-up offroad Tacoma. Shown at SEMA in Las Vegas all of this week, the truck quietly hides some cool tech at a show that is typically dominated by V8s, flashing RGBs, and blinding chrome. Developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD) teams from California and North Carolina, the H2-Overland is an electrified Tacoma powered by hydrogen fuel cells.









As the name indicates, the H2-Overlander a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) system with a battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture. It borrows the second-gen fuel cell stack from the Toyota Mirai , paired with three hydrogen tanks capable of holding 6 kg of fuel, nestled securely within the truck's frame rails.





Working in tandem with a 24.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the system feeds 547 stout horses through dual electric motors (one on the front axle and one on the rear eAxle). So what you get is the instant torque response and near-silent operation of an EV, but with the crucial advantage of quick hydrogen refueling, enabling the truck to venture further beyond any charging station's reach.









However, this truck isn't just a fancy powertrain swap; it has an infrastructure designed for self-sufficiency in the boondocks. The H2-Overland boasts a 15kW power takeoff system, which can run an entire off-grid campsite, power heavy-duty tools (because naturally you're building your own wood hut), or even act as a mobile rescue station. Equipped with dual NEMA 14-50 outlets, this truck can simultaneously charge two stranded electric vehicles in the backcountry, making it an unlikely hero of a dead EV convoy.





Perhaps the best (and most literal) application of the H2 powertrain is a patent-pending exhaust water recovery system. Since the fuel cell’s only emission is pure water vapor, this system captures and filters the byproduct, making the truck capable of providing water for washing, cleaning, or even showering.









Of course, all this technology is wrapped in that genuinely capable butched-up offroad package. The truck is fitted with a TRD billet long-travel suspension kit featuring Fox 2.5 Performance Elite Series shocks, Tundra front brake upgrades, front limited-slip and rear electronic-locking differentials, and 35-inch shoes. There's also a custom overlanding camper with a pop-up roof tent sits atop a body clad in recycled carbon-fiber aero panels completing the look.













Honestly I'd buy this in a heartbeat if Toyota ever decides to make what seems like the perfect merger of clean energy, high performance offroad adventures, plus the ability to hose yourself down with your own filtered exhaust.