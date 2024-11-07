CATEGORIES
home News

Kia's Latest EV Concept Is A Modular Van Built For Offroad Glamping Adventures

by Aaron LeongThursday, November 07, 2024, 11:54 AM EDT
hero Kia%20EV%20Concepts
Kia is back at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas with a couple of EV concepts—one is a modular campervan for go-green adventurers, while the other is an toughened version of the EV9 SUV. If the North Korean automaker has anything to say about it, at least one of these cars may make their way to a showroom near you as soon as late 2025.

EV9%20Concept
Kia EV9 ADVNTR concept

At the SEMA show going on this week, Kia dropped two concept cars that we think should definitely be put into production. Granted, one of them, the EV9 ADVNTR, is based off the familiar three-row EV9 family SUV and is more of a preview than a concept. This being SEMA of course, what we have is a soft-roader trim with butched up knobbly tires, a three-inch lift, tow hooks, custom roof rack, metal skid plates, and light bars. Perhaps Kia is offering us a look at a potential EV9 X-Pro package? Regardless, the toughened looks and dust bronze paint job definitely looks the part.

PV5

On the other hand, the PV5 WKNDR is purely a concept van that screams van-life for the electric generation. Besides cementing Kia's aversion to using vowels, the WKNDR looks like a proper electric homage to the bread-box  Mitsubishi Delica 4x4. The Kia has the usual tacked on bits to indicate an overlanding purpose, but beyond the chunky tires and fender arches, the concept packs a couple of interesting ideas.

PV5%20Inside%20(2)

The interior space of the WKNDR is configurable via panels that are part of the cargo area walls. For example, the front passenger seat can apparently be built and stowed as needed using said panels. There's also something called Gear Head which offers extended interior space or additional gear storage that slides outward doubling as the side entry door. The way it works is similar in concept to slide-out RV cargo trays or kitchen spice racks.

PV5%20rear

There's the compulsory pop-top roof tent attachment, except there's the option to power/charge the batteries via solar panels and hydro turbine wheels for some potentially off-the-grid living.

While the PV5 is strictly a concept, it does point to Kia's electric commercial van lineup in the nearer future. Called the PV series, these commercial vans will be marketed for their modularity and flexibility.
Tags:  Automotive, Kia, ev, sema
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment