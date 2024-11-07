Kia's Latest EV Concept Is A Modular Van Built For Offroad Glamping Adventures
At the SEMA show going on this week, Kia dropped two concept cars that we think should definitely be put into production. Granted, one of them, the EV9 ADVNTR, is based off the familiar three-row EV9 family SUV and is more of a preview than a concept. This being SEMA of course, what we have is a soft-roader trim with butched up knobbly tires, a three-inch lift, tow hooks, custom roof rack, metal skid plates, and light bars. Perhaps Kia is offering us a look at a potential EV9 X-Pro package? Regardless, the toughened looks and dust bronze paint job definitely looks the part.
On the other hand, the PV5 WKNDR is purely a concept van that screams van-life for the electric generation. Besides cementing Kia's aversion to using vowels, the WKNDR looks like a proper electric homage to the bread-box Mitsubishi Delica 4x4. The Kia has the usual tacked on bits to indicate an overlanding purpose, but beyond the chunky tires and fender arches, the concept packs a couple of interesting ideas.
The interior space of the WKNDR is configurable via panels that are part of the cargo area walls. For example, the front passenger seat can apparently be built and stowed as needed using said panels. There's also something called Gear Head which offers extended interior space or additional gear storage that slides outward doubling as the side entry door. The way it works is similar in concept to slide-out RV cargo trays or kitchen spice racks.
There's the compulsory pop-top roof tent attachment, except there's the option to power/charge the batteries via solar panels and hydro turbine wheels for some potentially off-the-grid living.
While the PV5 is strictly a concept, it does point to Kia's electric commercial van lineup in the nearer future. Called the PV series, these commercial vans will be marketed for their modularity and flexibility.