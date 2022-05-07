Top Wireless Earbuds On Amazon Rated And Ranked On Deals Up To 50 Percent Off
Shoppers in the market for some new wireless earbuds are in luck. There are some awesome deals available on Amazon at the moment, with some of the highest-rated offerings on sale for up to 50% off.
Let's take a look at our most budget-friendly option on the list first, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, pictured above. These earbuds support Bluetooth 5.1, have IPX 4 sweat resistance ratings, and come in 5 colors. At less than $20 and with a rating of 4.5 out of 5, these are a steal.
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds. These feature an even higher water resistance rating at IPX 8. They also feature Bluetooth 5.3 support, a single charge can last up to 6 hours, and with the case up to 30 hours. Rated at 4.4 out of 5, there are 6 color options and they are on sale for 50% off, making them $29.98 down from $59.99.
The Jabra Elite 7 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds come in four colors, sport adjustable active noise canceling, and Multi-Sensor Voice Pickup, which make them well suited to taking calls, even in relatively noisy environments. These earbuds are on sale for 20% off, making them $159.99 down from $199.99. That might seem pricy, but customers are mostly happy with their purchase with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5.
There are more earbud deals to be had, check them out below.
- Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $179.95 (10% off, save $20)
- Sony WF-1000XM4: $248 (11% off, save $31.99)