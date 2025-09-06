Top Wi-Fi 7 Router Deals: Save Up To 38% On TP-Link, Netgear & More





Is your wireless router struggling to maintain a connection these days? Whatever the case might be, if you're in the market for a new router, investing into Wi-Fi 7 now makes a bit more sense from a cost standpoint, as we've moved beyond the ultra-early adopter phase where prices were out of control. Going to Wi-Fi 7 is still generally more expensive than Wi-Fi 6/6E, but we're starting to see some discounts on Wi-Fi 7 models.





TP-Link's Tri-Band BE19000 Archer GE800 Wi-Fi 7 gaming router, which is on sale for $369.99 at Amazon (save $230). That's not quite the lowest it's ever been—just $20 off from its all-time low—but it's a sizable discount. Just prior to going on sale, it was selling for right around $500. One of them is a big 38% markdown over MSRP on, which is on sale for. That's not quite the lowest it's ever been—just $20 off from its all-time low—but it's a sizable discount. Just prior to going on sale, it was selling for right around $500.





You get all of the benefits of Wi-Fi 7 here, including faster speeds and better capabilities. The standout feature of Wi-Fi 7 is multi-link operation (MLO) support. This feature allows client devices to connect and jump around multiple bands at the same time, rather than being limited to just one. So on this model, that means your compatible devices have access to the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands at the same time.





That's the Cliff Notes version, anyway. It's a bit more nuanced, but the main point here is that the Archer GE800 is a tri-band model. And to that end, it supports speeds of up ti 11,528Mbps on the 6GHz band, 5,764Mbps on the 5GHz, and 1,376Mbps on the 2.4GHz band.





It's also a robust router for wired connections with four 2.5Gbps LAN ports and two 10Gbps ports. Additionally, one of those 2.5Gbps LAN ports is a 'Gaming port' that prioritizes game traffic. And finally, there's a USB 3.0 port as well.





The list of features goes on and collectively add up to a high-end Wi-Fi 7 router with perks for gamers, wrapped in a design that looks borrowed from the Star Wars universe.













Netgear Nighthawk BE5500 Wi-Fi 7 router (RS180) that's on sale for $169.99 at Amazon (save $30). This is the first real discount we've seen on this model, so suffice to say, this is also the lowest price it's ever been. If you're looking for something that's more affordable and can make do with a dual-band model, then check out thisthat's on sale for. This is the first real discount we've seen on this model, so suffice to say, this is also the lowest price it's ever been.





The dual-band status is the main reason why it's so much cheaper. You get a 2.4GHz band (2x2) and 5GHz band (4x4), but no 6GHz band. Those two bands collectively deliver up to 5.5Gbps, and according to Netgear, coverage is good for up to 2,500 square feet.





You also get a 2.5Gbps LAN port and four 1Gbps LAN ports, as well as link aggregation support for speeds of up to 2Gbps for NAS devices.





What about the lack of a 6GHz band? That's a bit of a bummer, though this model still delivers fast speeds, good overall coverage, and decent wired connectivity at an affordable price.





