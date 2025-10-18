CATEGORIES
These Top-Rated Noise-Cancelling Headphone Deals Net You Hundreds In Savings

by Paul LillySaturday, October 18, 2025, 10:45 AM EDT
Sony WH-1000XM4 lying next to and partially on top of a notepad.
Sometimes you just need to drown out the noise in life, am I right? That's easier said then done, though if you're looking to knock out two birds with one stone, a solid set of headphones with noise cancellation provides an escape to musical bliss while literally suppressing outside noise. Even better, Amazon is serving up hundreds of dollars of collective savings on some excellent models.

One of those is Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headset -- it's currently discounted to $198 (43% off) for a chunky $150 savings over the MSRP. The reason it's so relatively cheap (compared to its list price) is because Sony recently introduced the WH-1000XM6, making the XM4 two generations old at this point. Don't let that scare you away, though.

The WH-1000XM4 is a fantastic headset with stellar ANC. Don't believe it? Just hit up Google for a litany of reviews and best-of rankings. Though it's been supplanted by the WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000MX6, the WH-1000XM4 remains in consideration as one of the best options due to the aggressive pricing. It sounds as great as it did when it first came out, it's comfortable, and it's now under $200.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra (closeup render).

Another strong value proposition is the current discount for the first-generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which is marked down to $329 at Amazon (23% off). The sale price applies to the Deep Plum colorway, which looks snazzy in our opinion, or you can snag the limited edition Lunar Blue model for $399 (7% off). The other color options are all listed at $429.

Here again, this is a previous generation model, with Bose just recently launching the QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) for $449 (as well as the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen we reviewed). So you're looking at a $120 incentive to stick with the now-older model. That's a good deal, considering the first-gen cans are highly lauded.

Sound quality on the QuietComfort Ultra is superb, as is the ANC peformance. You also get spatial audio support, touch controls on both earcups, and up to 24 hours of battery life (up to 18 hours with Immersive Audio). If you run low on juice, a quick 15-minute charges gets you 2.5 hours of playback (or 2 hours with Immersive Audio).

Here are some more intriguing headset deals...

Beats Studio Pro on a woman's head.
