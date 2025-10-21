Top 85-Inch TV Deals Under $1K Including A 144Hz Mini LED For Gaming





If you're shopping for a new TV and set a budget for around $1,000 (or less), you might be inclined to think that you can either go monstrously big or opt for mini LED backlighting, but not both. You'd also be wrong. Generally speaking, you do have to choose between one or the other, but we found at least two exceptions in our hunt for the latest sub-$1,000 TV deals.





85-inch Hisense QD7 (85QD7QF) for 2025, which is on sale for $997.99 at Amazon (23% off MSRP). Not only is the 85-inch QD7 a giant-sized TV that can dominate modest-sized living rooms, it utilizes mini LED backlighting for a brightness boost and better handling of blooming (otherwise known as the halo effect). One of those exceptions is the, which is on sale for. Not only is the 85-inch QD7 a giant-sized TV that can dominate modest-sized living rooms, it utilizes mini LED backlighting for a brightness boost and better handling of blooming (otherwise known as the halo effect).





Speaking from experience, I can say that an 85-inch TV is viewing bliss. I've owned a Samsung model for a little over four years now (the QN90A, which is also a mini LED model) and, unlike some smaller TVs I've owned in the past, I don't find myself pining for a bigger display. Your mileage will vary depending on your living room setup (like how far away you sit from your TV) and viewing preference, but in all but the most extreme cases, it's hard to imagine a 85-inch screen ever feeling too small.





In addition to being a mini LED model, the QD7 features a native 144Hz refresh rate. It's also a FreeSync Premium Pro model with a variable refresh rate (48Hz to 144Hz) and low input lag for gaming.





Other notable features include Dolby Atmos support, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support (the latter of which my Samsung QN90A lacks), and Fire TV smarts. It also comes with a voice remote.













85-inch TCL QM5K (2025), which is on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy (save $500). Yep, it's even cheaper than the Hisense model while offering similar features from top to bottom, though there are some differences. The other big screen mini LED exception we found is the, which is on sale for. Yep, it's even cheaper than the Hisense model while offering similar features from top to bottom, though there are some differences.





One of the key differences is the native 60Hz refresh rate at 4K. However, TCL's Game Accelerator mode can increase the refresh rate to 144Hz at lower resolutions (1440p and 1080p), similar to however a recent crop of dual-mode gaming monitors operate (offering higher refresh rates at lower resolutions). This feature on the QM5K series is reserved for 55-inch and bigger models.





The other key difference is that this is a Google TV model instead of Fire TV. Otherwise, you get Dolby Vision support on the QM5K (as well as HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), Dolby Atmos support, a built-in Onkyo 2.1 speaker system, and voice support.





