Today's Free Game Giveaway Is So Good It's Crashing The Epic Games Store

Today's title that is up for grabs is Death Stranding Director's Cut. It's available to claim from now until tomorrow at 11:00am EST. Once you've claimed the game and completed the checkout process, it's yours to keep in your games catalog forever (or until the Epic Games store ceases to exist, anyway).

Here's a rundown of the games that have been given away as part of Epic's holiday promotion so far...

December 15: Bloons TD 6

December 16: Horizon Chase Turbo

December 17: Costume Quest 2

December 18: Sable

December 19: Them's Fightin' Herds

December 20: Wolfenstein: The New Order

December 21: Lego Builder's Journey

December 22: Fallout, Fallout 2, and FAllout TActics: Brotherhood of Steel

December 23: Encased

December 24: Metro Last Light Redux

December 25: Death Stranding Director's Cut

December 26: TBD

December 27: TBD

December 28: TBD

December 29: TBD

There are still four more days of giveaways after today. Your best bet is to send a daily reminder to check the Epic Games store at 11:00am, so you don't end up forgetting and missing out.













Additionally, there are tons of games that are marked down right now as part of Epic's holiday sale. As an added bonus, Epic is automatically adding a 25 percent off coupon to eligible transactions at checkout. It applies to individual games priced at $14.99 or more, as well as multiple games that add up to at least $14.99. And once used, Epic will regenerate the coupon for your next purchase during the sale period, which runs until January 5, 2023 at 11:00am ET. Not a bad deal!





Here are some discounted games you could apply it to...

Bear in mind that the 25 percent off coupon is in addition to the already-discounted prices, so now is a great time to bolster your games catalog without paying full price.





From all of us at Hot Hardware, have a Merry Christmas to those of you who celebrate, and happy holidays to all!

