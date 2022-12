Today's Free Game Giveaway Is So Good It's Crashing The Epic Games Store

There are a few things you can count on every holiday season—a plethora of discounts and deals on all things tech related, continued debate over whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie (spoiler: it most certainly is), and more recently, Epic Games hosting a 15 Days of Christmas giveaway through its digital storefront, coinciding with with its holiday sales event. As it so happens, today's free game is such a big draw that the Epic Games store had trouble keeping up with demand, at least initially.





Today's title that is up for grabs is Death Stranding Director's Cut. It's available to claim from now until tomorrow at 11:00am EST. Once you've claimed the game and completed the checkout process, it's yours to keep in your games catalog forever (or until the Epic Games store ceases to exist, anyway).





Death Stranding released to the PlayStation 4 three years ago, then was ported to PC in July 2020 (see our Death Stranding review ). Developed by Kojima Productions, it stars Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead fame as Sam Porter Bridges in an open world. It's a post-apocalyptic setting with an intriguing backstory, and your primary job is to deliver cargo to isolated cities (what remains of them).









, click Get or Add to Cart, and complete the checkout process. The PC version currently holds an 86 critic score on Metacritic, and a 7.8 user score. It's drawn praise for its unique gameplay elements, graphics, and excellent voice acting from a star ensemble. And if you haven't played it yet, the game is now free to claim. At the time of this writing, the Epic Games store is still wigging out, but keep trying—just head to the product page , clickor, and





