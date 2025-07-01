Tinder's Mandatory Face Scan Feature Comes To The US To Fight Fake Profiles
The feature is called Face Check, which is a biometric face scan that requires users to take a video selfie to complete, and it uses technologies provided by FaceTec, a biometric identity verification company. The selfie is used by the system to confirm the user is a real person and matches other photos present in their profile. Additionally, it checks to see if a user might have other profiles to try and crack down on negative behavior such as catfishing.
Face Check is separate from Tinder’s already existing ID Check. This feature works by having users provide a photo of a government issued identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, which is then compared with a video selfie provided by the user. Once the process is complete, users get a checkmark on their profile confirming that they’ve completed the ID Check.
Some users will likely have concerns about providing Tinder with a detailed scan of their face. The company says that it deletes the video selfie a user provides as soon as the Face Check is completed, however, it “stores a non-reversible, encrypted face map to detect duplicate profiles in the future.” Therefore, users will have to weigh the benefits of completing a Face Check, and if it’s worth it to hand over that kind of personal data to Tinder.
Face Check will first roll out to users who reside in the state of California. Although if things go well then the company expects to make the feature available to the rest of its user base in the United States.