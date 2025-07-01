CATEGORIES
home News

Tinder's Mandatory Face Scan Feature Comes To The US To Fight Fake Profiles

by Alan VelascoTuesday, July 01, 2025, 02:59 PM EDT
tinder face check real people hero
AI is becoming increasingly prevalent part of daily life, and dating is no exception. Of course, most people are hoping to meet other human beings while using dating apps, and not get caught up wasting time interacting with an AI generated profile. To help users on this front, Tinder will begin to roll out a new feature that will help in confirming that you are in fact looking at a real human’s profile.

The feature is called Face Check, which is a biometric face scan that requires users to take a video selfie to complete, and it uses technologies provided by FaceTec, a biometric identity verification company. The selfie is used by the system to confirm the user is a real person and matches other photos present in their profile. Additionally, it checks to see if a user might have other profiles to try and crack down on negative behavior such as catfishing.

tinder face check real people body

Face Check is separate from Tinder’s already existing ID Check. This feature works by having users provide a photo of a government issued identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, which is then compared with a video selfie provided by the user. Once the process is complete, users get a checkmark on their profile confirming that they’ve completed the ID Check.

Some users will likely have concerns about providing Tinder with a detailed scan of their face. The company says that it deletes the video selfie a user provides as soon as the Face Check is completed, however, it “stores a non-reversible, encrypted face map to detect duplicate profiles in the future.” Therefore, users will have to weigh the benefits of completing a Face Check, and if it’s worth it to hand over that kind of personal data to Tinder.

Face Check will first roll out to users who reside in the state of California. Although if things go well then the company expects to make the feature available to the rest of its user base in the United States.
Tags:  Privacy, Tinder, artificial-intelligence, online-dating
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment