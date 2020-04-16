CATEGORIES
by Brittany GoettingThursday, April 16, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT

How And Why Are People Using Animal Crossing: New Horizons As A Dating App

The dating scene is a tricky place during the best of times. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into many typical dating plans. Many lovebirds are foregoing the usual restaurants and movie theaters and are going on “dates” in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to visit their friends’ islands or invite friends to their private island. Players can search for friends in the game and use a “Dodo Code” to then connect with that friend. Players can also visit friends that have their “gate” open on their island. You can even spend 200 bells to send a card to a friend or send either items in the mail.

Many people have turned to Zoom and other platforms to go on dates during this period of social distancing, but Animal Crossing allows users to engage in a truly interactive experience. Players can explore each other’s islands, fish, and participate in other activities with each other. Your island also provides a unique opportunity to show off your personality and get to know your date in a way that a simple conversation cannot always provide.

Image from Nintendo

Some players have even started playing match-maker. One Twitch streamer confessed that they created an island for the sole purpose of hosting dates for other players. The streamer even made various romantic locations on their island for couples to enjoy.

Players can likely still get something out of the date, even if their partner proves to be incompatible. Some players have been visiting each other’s islands to collect fruit that does not grow on their own island. Players can receive an achievement and Nook Miles for collecting fruit.

It will be interesting to see whether or not this trend will continue after the pandemic has subsided. Many Tinder users have noted that they have received more matches since adding that they are an Animal Crossing player to their bio. Will people jump at the opportunity to go on in-person dates or will video game dates increasingly become the norm?

