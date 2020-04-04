How To Farm Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tarantulas For Fun And Profit



Many people would probably not be too thrilled to happen upon a tarantula in real life, but tarantulas can lead to major profit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unfortunately, tarantulas can be a bit difficult to catch and can cause the player to pass out. With this in mind, here are some go the best ways to farm tarantulas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.



Tarantulas are a rare bug that can be found between November and April in the game. They are active between 7pm and 4pm, but are the most active after 11pm. Tarantulas are particularly tricky to catch because their bite causes the player to faint. However, many consider tarantulas to be well worth the time and risk because they are worth 8,000 bells.



How to Make Your Own Tarantula Island





Players will then want to dig trenches on the island. The player will then want to run to and jump over the trenches once a tarantula starts to chase them. The tarantula can jump over the lower areas of ramps, but they are unable to jump over trenches. The player can then more safely catch the tarantula with a net.



The player can still catch the tarantula without the trenches, but they will need to be more cautious. Players will need to approach their target as slowly as possible and halt if the tarantula shows signs of aggression. This method works, but is a bit riskier and more painstaking than the trenches method.





Tips and Tricks for Farming Tarantulas