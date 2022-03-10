CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, March 10, 2022, 09:54 AM EDT

TikTok Goes Down Hard Like NyQuil Chicken

TikTok on a phone
Having trouble getting TikTok to load on your smartphone? It's not just you. The social networking service that turns videos into viral sensations (some more worthy than others) suffered some kind of outage this morning, as panicked users went in search of answers on Twitter. The good news is, it appears to be back online for most people.

Looking at Downdetector, there was a massive surge in people report an outage with TikTok starting around 6:30am ET this morning. TikTok has not commented on the matter, and so it's unclear at the moment what caused the outage. Did someone trip over the power cord? Was a data center hit with a Sharknado?

TikTok outage graph
Source: Downdetector

Whatever the reason, there was a moment of alarm and confusion for the TikTok faithful, some of whom assumed the worst.

"Thought my phone or something got hacked. Kept checking other apps and whatnot and then I found this website [Downdetector] and was relieved it's just the app itself and others are having the same issues as well," one person wrote.

"OMG I though I was banned or something," another person commented.

Others freaked out when the logged in and saw their videos missing, thinking they had someone been deleted. But fear now, your videos are intact (though we wouldn't be the last bit sad to see those dangerous NyQuil chicken challenge videos removed).

The timing of this outage is interesting, as it comes after TikTok announced it had begun increasing its video limit from three minutes to ten minutes for longer form content. TikTok had previously increased the limit from one minute to three minutes last July.
Tags:  social media, tiktok
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment