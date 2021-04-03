Refreshed Intel Tiger Lake-U Series Rumored To Include 4.8GHz Core i7-1195G7





In the Intel world, all the attention is focused on the newly released Rocket Lake-S family on the desktop side and the incoming 11generation Tiger Lake-H processors for the gaming laptop market. However, Intel apparently has another crop of processors on the way that has flown under the radar until this weekend.

Frequent leaker @momomo_us claims that Intel's Tiger Lake-U mobile processor family will get a refresh with at least two new SKUs. At the top of the stock will allegedly be the Core i7-1195G7, with is assumed to have a base clock of 2.9GHz and a maximum turbo clock of 4.8GHz. Unlike the incoming Tiger Lake-H family that will be available in 6-core and 8-core configurations, the Core i7-1195G7 will retain a 4-core/8-thread design.

Slightly lower down on the totem pole would be the Core i7-155G7, first discovered by Videocardz, which would feature a base clock of 2.8GHz and a maximum 4.7GHz turbo clock. Those clock speeds match the existing Core i7-1165G7, so it is not known at the time what other specs Intel is altering to differentiate between the two processors.

These processors aren't going to result in a seismic shift in the ultra-portable laptop market, but they will give customers even more options to choose from in the coming months. Like the rest of the Tiger Lake family, these processors will all feature PCIe 4.0 support along with 12th generation Iris Xe integrated graphics.

Looking further into the future, Intel's 11th generation Tiger Lake U/H processors will be replaced by all-new 12th generation Alder Lake hybrid CPU architecture. Alder Lake processors -- which encompass desktop and mobile families -- will feature high-performance "Golden Cove" cores and efficiency "Gracemont" cores. On the mobile side, the lowest-power SKUs will come with just a single Golden Cove core and 4 Gracemont cores, along with a 48 EU GPU. Alder Lake-H55 processors will top out with 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores at the high end. All Alder Lake processors will be built using an enhanced 10nm SuperFin process node.