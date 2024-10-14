Threshold's Clever Wi-Fi Plug Helps Monitor The Elderly While Respecting Privacy
Elderly caregiving—including aging parents or older adults who live alone, in retirement homes, or in-law suites out back— is tricky and challenging business. Caregivers are in the awkward position of maintaining elderly safety at home, oftentimes requiring the need for intrusive security cameras or microphones. Of course, many people aren't fans of compromising their privacy like that.
Enter Threshold with its new Motion, uhm, motion sensor. It plugs into any wall power outlet and uses Wi-Fi waves to track movement throughout the house. More importantly, it doesn't have any nosy cameras or always-listening mics. How the Motion works is very simple actually: sensors in the wall plugs installed around the house monitors physical interference in Wi-Fi signals (from the wireless router) to detect motion. With the app, remote caregivers/users can see in real-time if and when a person hasn't moved for a set amount of time, if a loved one is moving through the house during usual bedtime, if motion is detected when no one's home, etc.
The system requires at least three Motion plugs for Wi-Fi signal triangulation, but aside from that, there's very little to knock against this non-visual tech. The starter pack comes with three plugs, which is good for a roughly 1,500 sq ft space. Adding more will extend the coverage zone. There is a passthrough 110V power outlet, although it's not smart in any way. That said, a few things to note: the Motion won't work in a power outage, and—like almost any connected devices—can randomly disconnect, rendering the motion sensors useless.
Threshold's Motion Wi-Fi sensing plugs are available for pre-order now, with orders shipping in November. A starter pack of three plugs goes for $60, which is super affordable for what it is. The system and app work with Android and iPhone devices, plus Threshold throws in a two-year warranty.