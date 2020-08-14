CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, August 14, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT

Think Those Deleted Instagram Posts And Videos Were Removed? Guess Again

Instagram
Serving as yet another reminder that whatever you put out there in the online world should be assumed to exist forever, it was discovered that Instagram (owned by Facebook) was not wiping deleted content from its servers like it was supposed to be doing. The discovery led to a $6,000 payday for the security researcher who discovered the flaw and submitted it to Instagram's bug bounty program.

Normally when you delete something from an online service, like a video or a post, it still remains on the service's servers for a period of time. According to Instagram, it takes around 90 days for deletions to be wiped from its systems for good. Or at least that is how it applies to wholesale account deletions, with some exceptions.

"It may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete all the things you've posted. While we're deleting this information, it's not accessible to other people using Instagram. Copies of your information may remain after the 90 days in backup storage that we use to recover in the event of a disaster, software error, or other data loss event. We may also keep your information for things like legal issues, terms violations, or harm prevention efforts," Instagram says.

Here's where things went sideways. Saugat Pokharel, an independent security researcher, downloaded his data from Instagram and found that it contained photos and private messages that he had deleted over a year ago. He then reported the bug to Instagram in October of last year, and it was just recently fixed in August 2020.

"The researcher reported an issue where someone’s deleted Instagram images and messages would be included in a copy of their information if they used our Download Your Information tool on Instagram. We’ve fixed the issue and have seen no evidence of abuse. We thank the researcher for reporting this issue to us," Instagram said in a statement.

These things happen, though it's a bad look for Instagram and its parent company, Facebook, which has had its share of privacy flubs over the years. So again, once you put something online, assume it will always be out there, somewhere, even if you delete things on your end.

Tags:  Privacy, instagram, (NASDAQ:FB)
Via:  TechCrunch

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms