Warning: These Photos Of An AI Farm Powered By RTX 5090 GPUs Are Triggering

The GeForce RTX 5090 has experienced price increases rapidly after its release in late January. Furthermore, even with higher prices, its availability is almost non-existent. This is why it may ruffle gamer's feathers to see a collection of RTX 5090s during AI work in large numbers. The shortage has also been shadowed by recent tariffs, which have also made it increasingly difficult for system integrators to adapt without changing pricing. Puget Systems recently wrote about its experience behind the curtains, and the difficulty of navigating the ever-changing market conditions with PC components. The adoption of AI farms is no surprise, as we've seen this play out previously. The GeForce RTX 4090 also was widely used for these purposes in lieu of more expensive data center GPUs, which were also hard to source.Unfortunately, it does not appear as though pricing or availability are likely to improve any time soon. The only GPUs staying on shelves are models that are too expensive, such as some RTX 5070 models priced over $700. Otherwise, most GPUs seem to be difficult to acquire, even the RTX 5080 which has also ballooned in pricing recently.