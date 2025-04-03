Warning: These Photos Of An AI Farm Powered By RTX 5090 GPUs Are Triggering

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
has become rare and difficult to get, but certainly not for everyone as an AI farm in Vietnam shows us. With a staggering amount of this rarified flagship GPU on display, you''ll be immediately transported back in time to when we used to see crypto mining farms during a similar GPU shortage years ago. This time, instead of mining cryptocurrencies, AI is the driving factor behind accumulating so many GPUs.
User @I_Leak_VN on X/Twitter spotted
a Facebook post (embedded below) with several images from an AI farm in Vietnam, with both specialized rigs along with dual GPU systems. The GeForce RTX 5090 is the best gaming GPU on the market, but that's just the start of its accolades. With its impressive 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, it also lends itself well to AI and machine learning applications. NVIDIA's data center products have been notoriously hard to acquire recently, so this top-level consumer GPU is the next best thing.
The GeForce RTX 5090 has experienced price increases
rapidly after its release in late January. Furthermore, even with higher prices, its availability is almost non-existent. This is why it may ruffle gamer's feathers to see a collection of RTX 5090s during AI work in large numbers. The shortage has also been shadowed by recent tariffs, which have also made it increasingly difficult for system integrators to adapt without changing pricing.
Puget Systems
recently wrote about its experience behind the curtains, and the difficulty of navigating the ever-changing market conditions with PC components. The adoption of AI farms
is no surprise, as we've seen this play out previously. The GeForce RTX 4090 also was widely used for these purposes in lieu of more expensive data center GPUs, which were also hard to source.
Unfortunately, it does not appear as though pricing or availability are likely to improve any time soon. The only GPUs staying on shelves are models that are too expensive, such as some RTX 5070 models priced over $700. Otherwise, most GPUs seem to be difficult to acquire, even the RTX 5080 which has also ballooned in pricing recently.