These Bluetooth Turntables Will Take You Back To Led Zeppelin Vinyl Vibes In Style

Gone are the days of bulky systems and giant jukeboxes . Thanks to advancements in electronics, a record player can more easily be sleek, compact, and just plain cool-looking like the. Not only is this smaller than the product of yesteryear, but this particular product also lets you show off the cool designs on those unique vinyl presses you have because it sits vertically—ee the picture at the top. A winner of CES's 2018 innovation award, you can output to BlueTooth and RCA simultaneously, letting you play your music on a wireless speaker and nearby satellites. You can grab this groovy two-speed playerbut move fast because they're going quick.

LP&No.1 Bluetooth Turntable Hi-Fi System with Bookshelf Speakers

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK Fully Automatic BlueTooth Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable

Do you ever feel that music just isn't quite what it used to be? In recent years records have made a comeback, with many "purists" believing it is often the best way to consume music. Now that Amazon Prime is getting ready to release a new series, Daisy Jones & The Six, set in the 1970s, it's time to celebrate vinyl. So, old and new fans of the medium rejoice, and check out these discounts on far-out turntables!Let's check out a more budget-friendly option, an excellent decision if you're just now getting into the joys of grooved discs. Theis a great jumping-off point into your musical journey. It, like all the options on our list here, supports BlueTooth, but this product is also a BlueTooth receiver, allowing you to use the included speakers as speakers for your mobile device. Usually $99.99, it's $15 les sat 15% off, and youfor this complete package with a three-speed turntable.What if you already have your speakers and stereo set up and need that one last piece to add to your Hi-Fi system? Consider going with a company that's existed since 1962 and has a long-standing history in sound, including recording studios. Our pick would be thein that situation. It has a sleek design, and a single 3.5mm jack that supports stereo output allows for using 3.5mm to RCA cables to let you plug into an existing stereo system. The box includes one of these cables. This two-speed record player is on sale right now for $20 off thanks to a 9% discount, which makes itThis vinyl renaissance in recent years has brought many record player manufacturers back to the forefront and many new products from long-standing brands. The ones above are just some examples of what's out there. We have a longer list below containing more of our favorite turntable offerings. Some are even on sale!If you pick one up, we recommend you grab a copy of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon or rock out to Led Zeppelin's Kashmir from the band's Physical Graffiti album. What are some albums you have or would love to hear on vinyl? Let us know in the comments.