Thermaltake Makes Gaming Monitors Now And The Specs Look Pretty Good





It seems as though everyone and their uncle is making gaming monitors now, and before you shout, 'Yeah, but not Thermaltake!', well guess what? It does as well. Thermaltake's introductory gaming displays actually broke cover a few weeks ago, but now they're formally announced. There are two of them, one of which is a 27-inch display while the other is a 32-inch curved monitor.





Starting with the smaller of the two, the TGM-I27FQ is a flat screen display with a 27-inch IPS panel. It has a 2560x1440 resolution (QHD) with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a variable 48Hz to 165Hz refresh rate, low 1ms gray to gray (GtG) response time, 400 nits brightness, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a wide color gamut (95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space) that is typically a strength of IPS displays.





Regarding the variable refresh rate, this is listed as a FreeSync Premium display that is also G-Sync compatible (though it's unclear if G-Sync compatibility is official or not, as NVIDIA's website doesn't list this model, at least not yet). For what it's worth, it also features HDR support, though with a 400 nits brightness rating you'll probably want to temper your expectations.





Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, two USB-A inputs, and a USB-C input with power delivery (15W). There are no built-in speakers, but it does have a 3.5mm audio jack.





The cherry on top is a built-in KVM switch, which means you can connect and easily switch between multiple PCs using the same keyboard and mouse.











The other monitor Thermaltake introduced today is the TGM-V32CQ, which is a 32-inch display utilizing a curved VA panel. It offers the same 2560x1440 resolution but with an ever-so-slightly faster refresh rate at 170Hz and a touch slower response time at 4ms (GtG).





IPS displays generally have better color accuracy than VA panels, while VA panels usually boast superior contrast. That appears to be the case here as well—Thermaltake's 32-inch curved monitor checks in with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio (versus 1,000:1 on the 27-inch display) and 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (versus 95%).





It has the same 400 nits brightness rating as its smaller sibling with HDR support on board as well. It's also a FreeSync Premium model that "fully supports" G-Sync. And for connectivity, it comes with 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, and 1x 3.5mm audio jack. Tthere aren't any USB ports on this one, and there doesn't appear to be a KVM switch either.







"Health-oriented designs have also been considered, the TGM-I27FQ and the TGM-V32CQ are designed with flicker free and ultra-low blue light, preventing your eyes from fatigue and potentially harmful blue light without scarifying true RGB colors. Furthermore, their ergonomically designed stands offer height adjustments, swivel, pivot, and tilt, enabling you to freely set your ideal viewing position," Thermaltake says.



