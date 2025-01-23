EA Hits Rough Patch As Dragon Age And Soccer Game Sales Fizzle





The company has slashed its financial forecast for its current fiscal year due to these struggles. In particular, the company has revised its live-service earnings expectations from a "mid-single digit" growth to a shrinkage of the same degree. It blames the majority of that change on the troubled EA Sports FC 2025, which was released to a resounding chorus of "meh" reviews in September.





Dragon Age: The Veilguard had numerous issues on launch, but not technical ones.

After everything, the company now says that its bookings outlook for the full fiscal year is somewhere in the range of $7 billion to $7.15 billion. While that's still a ton of money, that's bookings, not profits or even revenues, and it's a huge cut from the previous estimate of $7.5 to $7.8 billion.





EA Sports FC 25 just got a major update that overhauled the gameplay, supposedly for the better.